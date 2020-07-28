I’ve been intrigued by grilled fruit for some time now. I decided this was the season to experiment with several types of fruit.
If you haven’t enjoyed fruit cooked on the grill, you are in for a treat.
The grilling process caramelizes the natural sugars in the fruit. The bright flavors are distinctly intensified.
Grilled Pineapple and Mango Salsa
— 1 pineapple, peeled and cored, and cut lengthwise into planks
— 1 mango, peeled and cut into wide strips
— 1 poblano pepper, stemmed, seeded and chopped
— 1 serrano pepper, stemmed, seeded and minced
— 1 jalapeño pepper, stemmed, seeded and chopped
— 1⁄3 cup diced red onion
— 2 garlic cloves, minced
— 2 tablespoons agave nectar
— Zest and Juice of one large lime
— Salt to taste
— 1 to 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Preheat grill to 400 degrees F. Rub the grates on the grill with a paper towel that has been moistened with vegetable oil. Place prepared pineapple and mango onto grill grates. Grill fruit for two to three minutes on each side until grill marks are apparent on all sides and the fruit is slightly tender, but not too soft. Remove from grill and allow to cool.
When the fruit has cooled, chop into bite-sized pieces and add to a medium mixing bowl. Add remaining ingredients and gently stir to combine. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Enjoy this salsa as you would any other type or use as a topping for grilled fish tacos.
Grilled Watermelon
Slice watermelon into 1/2 inch slices. Cut the slices in half and then cut in half again. Triangle slices will be easy to flip on the grill. Preheat the grill to 400 degrees. Lightly brush vegetable oil on both sides of watermelon slices. Place slices onto grill grates. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Now we’re ready to make our watermelon salad recipe, which can easily be doubled or tripled.
Grilled Watermelon Salad with Blueberries, Pancetta and Blue Cheese
— 2 cups of diced grilled watermelon
— 8 ounces diced pancetta, browned on the stovetop and cooled
— 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
— Crumbled blue cheese
— Salted sunflower seeds
— Honey for drizzling
For each salad, place half the diced watermelon on two serving plates.
Sprinkle half the pancetta and half the blueberries over the fruit on each plate. Top with crumbled blue cheese and sunflower seeds. Drizzle with honey. Serve immediately.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
