BARRE — Goodbye, Goodfellows.
It isn’t a happy ending. Stories that start with the death of a family member never are, and the recent passing of Raymond Gentl is no exception.
Gentl, like his father Virgil before him, sold jewelry in downtown Barre from a shop located on the corner of North Main Street and Keith Avenue. It’s the one that’s quietly closing nearly 60 years after Virgil Gentl and his wife Rose purchased the well-established business in 1961.
Goodfellows Jewelers has been in the Gentl family ever since and will remain that way until what’s left of the jewelry, which is now being sold at cut-rate prices, is gone and the shop, with the familiar green awnings closes for good in mid-February.
So says Raymond Gentl’s son-in-law Martin Hyers, who spoke on behalf of the family. Hyer’s wife Andrea and brother-in-law Eric grew up in Barre when their grandfather ran the store and saw their dad join the business 40 years ago, eventually making it his own.
“It’s been very sad for the family,” he said. “That store meant a lot to them.”
Hyers said neither of Raymond Gentl’s children were prepared to take over the family business that is, ironically, on the verge of its diamond anniversary in Gentl hands.
Andrea is a New York City photographer, and while Eric still lives in Barre and first worked at Goodfellows in 2005, he is now focused on his antiques business.
Jewelry stores don’t run themselves. Not in the days when Virgil Gentl was known for hand-delivering wedding rings to his customers and not when Raymond Gentl took over — living in Barre at first and more recently commuting from Massachusetts to run the shop.
Hyers said the trauma of losing their dad was compounded by the unavoidable decision to close the family business.
“It’s very emotional and very personal for the family,” he said. “To watch (Goodfellows) go out of business is obviously painful and unpleasant.”
The roots of the soon-to-close jewelry store date back to the mid-1800s. It’s first incarnation is believed to be J.G. Nichols & Son, which moved into the Nichols Block, now owned occupied by Studio Place Arts, when it was built in 1885. The tiny jewelry store briefly folded in 1893, but later reopened in the same location as W.D. Kidder Jewelry. Shortly after Kidder’s death in 1910, W.H. Goodfellow bought the jewelry store and went into business with his son Burtis. W.H. Goodfellow & Son operated out of a small, single-story annex to the Nichols Block for several years before moving across the street in 1930 to occupy a sliver of the storefront that now houses Nelson Ace Hardware. The business was sold to Harold Bradbury, who shortened the name to Goodfellows Jewelers when he purchased the shop in the Eastman Block in 1936.
The business changed hands and switched sides of the street at least one more time before landing in its current location in the Howland Block. That’s where it was when Virgil Gentl, a New York diamond merchant, bought it in 1961. That’s where it stayed when Raymond Gentl took it over from his father and, Hyers said, that’s where it will remain for another two months when Goodfellows — the Gentl’s family business for the last six decades — closes for good.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
