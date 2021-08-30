BERLIN — Plans to convert a roadside motel into a service and emergency housing hub for homeless central Vermonters has cleared a key hurdle, but hope that at least some of the 35 beds would be ready for occupancy this winter appears to have faded.
Good Samaritan Haven sealed a deal that has been in the works for awhile during a Friday closing that transferred ownership of the former Twin City Motel from long-time owners Rejean and Donna Gagnon to the Barre-based nonprofit.
“Finally, we have arrived,” Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, said Monday of the “simple” closing that capped a months-long process that was anything but.
Since securing most of the funding for the multi-million dollar acquisition and renovation project from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board in late-June, DeAngelis has dealt with a blizzard of paperwork and unanticipated cost overruns.
Though the price of the property — $1.175 million was fixed — renovation costs were roughly $500,000 over budget at one point.
Fueled by the pandemic, the cost of everything from labor and materials was more expensive than initially anticipated, as Naylor & Breen Builders of Brandon started solicited subcontractors for the job.
DeAngelis said that made making adjustments on the fly imperative and required obtaining supplemental funding from VHCB to help cover the difference.
The transformation of the motel and adjacent home into a 35-bed emergency shelter complete with round-the-clock staffing and a range of on-site services still will function as planned, but DeAngelis said he looked to pare costs in ways that didn’t affect the vision for the Barre-Montpelier Road property.
Plans to convert the home from oil to propane heating system were scrapped; the lighting package was downgraded; and dozens of other adjustments were made to trim costs.
“It always costs more than you think it’s going to cost and that is particularly true this year,” he said, noting VHCB increases the amount of Homeless Relief Funds from the project from $5 million to nearly $5.1 million to keep the project on track.
The front-end work required to secure the grant funding made for a routine closing and set the stage for work to begin almost immediately.
Still, while DeAngelis expects asbestos remediation to start next week, plans to open some or all of the renovated motel before the end of the year are no longer on the table.
According to DeAngelis, April appears to be a more likely completion date and initial pressure to occupy some, if not all, of the motel before the end of the year has evaporated.
At one point, DeAngelis said he believed occupancy before the end of December was a funding requirement. That, coupled with the acute need, had him projecting at least a portion of the motel would be finished some time in December.
DeAngelis said he is confident the project, which has been dubbed “Good Sam at Twin City,” will be worth the wait.
In addition to providing additional beds for homeless central Vermonters, the redeveloped motel will be a major upgrade in how Good Samaritan Haven and several partner organizations provide services to those who are unhoused.
“It’s going to be safe, energy-efficient and attractive,” DeAngelis predicted.
Operating as a hub of services for those experiencing homelessness, Good Sam at Twin City will provide 18 rooms with 35 beds and a welcome center for rest, essentials, and helpful service connections.
“The additional beds are critically needed, but we are really excited by the dramatic shift in quality and the possibility of positive connections for our guests,” DeAngelis said. “By providing privacy, safety, and security versus the previous model of guests sleeping in crowded congregate conditions, we are vastly improving stability and support for those experiencing homelessness.”
Since 1985, Good Samaritan Haven has operated a homeless shelter on Seminary Street in Barre, though the capacity of that building has been downgraded due to the pandemic. Currently, there are 21 beds at the Barre shelter, down from 30.
Good Sam at Twin City will provide additional capacity when it comes on line, though those 35 beds aren’t expected to be ready until winter is over.
Meanwhile, DeAngelis said plans to convert the former Phoenix House in South Barre into a 15-bed shelter have been permitted, but it isn’t clear when that leased space will be ready for guests as Good Samaritan Haven is experiencing growing pains in a tight labor market.
Though the Phoenix House property, owned by Downstreet Housing and Community Development, is essentially a turn-key operation — due to its earlier incarnation as a shelter, DeAngelis said staffing is the hold-up.
“This labor shortage is a real thing,” he said.
