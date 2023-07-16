MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers exploded a five-run seventh inning and easily locked up an 11-3 victory over the Mystic Schooners on Saturday night at Recreation Field.
The teams went scoreless in the opening inning and then heads-up defense by Vermont in the second prevented the Schooners from taking an early lead. Caleb Stelly singled to start the frame and stole second. He moved to third on a groundout to the shortstop. He was thrown out at the plate on a play by Santino Rosso at third base for the second out. Vermont starter Aidan Tucker recorded his second strikeout of the game to end the inning.
Mystic took advantage of an error to build a 2-0 lead in the third. A walk to Matthew Brinker began the inning. Sam Kirkpatrick reached base on a throwing error and advanced all the way to third, allowing Brinker to score. Tucker served up a strikeout and then induced a groundout, but a wild pitch gave Kirkpatrick enough time to cross home for a 2-0 advantage.
Vermont’s offense squandered a golden opportunity in the bottom of the third. Mystic starter Thomas Ellison escaped a bases-loaded jam to preserve the Schooners' lead. Vermont ran into more trouble in the fourth, but Max Gitlin entered the game in relief and left the bases loaded to escape with no damage.
The Mountaineers scored four runs to take a 4-2 lead in the bottom of fourth. Nathan Goranson led off with a double down the left field line. He advanced to third on a single to center by newcomer Cameron Santerre. A stolen base put two runners in scoring position. After Ellison got a strikeout, Goranson scored Vermont’s first run on a wild pitch that also moved Santerre to third.
Mystic reliever Daniel Kelleher served up a huge strikeout for the second out, but the he hit TJ Williams with a pitch to put runners on the corners. A two-out single by Marshall Toole put runners on the corners again and allowed Goranson score the tying run
A wild pitch gave Vermont a 3-2 lead when Williams trotted across the plate, while Toole moved over to second. Brandon Butterworth worked a full-count walk and Toole stole third to put runners on first and third again with two outs. A single by Rosso made it 4-2, but Mystic recorded the third out when Butterworth was caught in a rundown.
Gitlin worked quickly in the fifth inning and sixth innings, retiring the batters in order on just 19 pitches to keep Vermont's lead intact. The Mountaineers added two runs in the sixth. Renwick was hit by a pitch and then a well-executed hit-and-run by Toole put two runners on base with one out. Butterworth ripped a two-out single to left field that drove in Renwick, making it 5-2. A walk to Roso loaded the bases. A sacrifice fly made it 6-2 off the bat of Aaron Whtiely.
After retiring nine hitters in a row, Gitlin gave up a two-out solo homer to left field by Mystic’s Jack Goodman to make it 6-3 in the seventh. Vermont got five runs back in the bottom of the frame. It was capped by a two-out, two-run triple off the bat of Rosso. Max Moss and Christopher AuClair pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively, while finishing with three strikeouts
Gitlin picked up his first win of the summer in 3-plus innings of work. He gave up one run on three hits and had three strikeouts. Keheller suffered the loss for Mystic after pitching for one-plus inning. He gave up four runs on five hits and walked two batters. Toole had four hits to lead the offensive side of things, while Butterworth and Rosso each drove in three runs.
The Mountaineers improve to 19-11-1 and moved three games over the Upper Valley Nighthawks at the top of the North Division standings. The Schooners (19-12) entered the game on a hot streak after winning eight of their last 10 contests.