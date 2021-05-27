BENNINGTON — Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Harrington rolled out an announcement for the next Garlic Town, USA event during Monday’s Select Board meeting.
Calling into the board’s Zoom session, Harrington said the 2021 version of the annual event will be held in the downtown on Labor Day weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Southwestern Vermont Chamber simultaneously launched a media release about the event and to its members. Garlic Town, USA is a joint effort of the Chamber in cooperating with the Better Bennington Corp. and the town.
The downtown format, which last year replaced the Southern Vermont Garlic & Herb Fest and its larger crowds amid state restrictions on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return with added features, Harrington said.
“Many of you remember last year as we canceled Garlic Fest and relaunched under the banner of ‘Garlic Town, USA’ on Labor Day Weekend,” Harrington said in a release. “We received a tremendous amount of kudos from all of you, our small business members, on what that single day did for your businesses. We’d like to repeat that (if not greater!) for you all this year!”
Garlic Town, USA will celebrate community, agriculture, small businesses and the spirit of Garlic Fest throughout downtown Bennington, he said.
Most of the event will be open and free to the public. Harrington said he hopes the shops of the downtown will again hold sidewalk sales on that Saturday. In addition, area nonprofits will provide music and activities for children, and restaurants are encouraged to provide some outside entertainment as well.
Bennington Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti said Wednesday, “Having Garlic Town in the downtown last year was very positive and supportive of the vendors and the shops; the downtown really came alive. I’m really looking forward to even more this year.”
VENDOR ‘CLOVES’The “Cloves” will return with a ticket cost to enter, according to the Chamber release. This time, the Garlic Town committee promises more than 100 vendors in four to five Cloves throughout the downtown, “creating ‘mini-Garlic Fests’ all around.”
Cloves will include the original garlic growers of some of the first Garlic Fests nearly three decades ago, as well as arts and craft vendors and a variety of food trucks and dessert carts.
“We are expecting between 5,000 and 10,000 patrons in downtown Bennington for this single-day event,” Harrington said.
Last year, the organizers scaled the Garlic Fest event down because of COVID-19 and created a small community event in Garlic Town, USA, Harrington said, making it free for all to help with morale during the pandemic. “This year we plan to put the resources and volunteerism behind Garlic Town much like Garlic Fest,” he said.
The Garlic Town, USA committee has been working with officials at the Vermont Department of Health and the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in preparation for this event to ensure a fun and safe event.
Leading up to the week, the organizers will launch a garlic-oriented Restaurant Week and hope many dining establishments will participate by providing garlic-themed dishes for patrons.
For more information on the event, visit www.garlictownusa.com
Mikaela Lewis in the Chamber office is leading the effort by working on vendors, placements and other event details, Harrington said.
