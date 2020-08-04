Am I eligible to vote in Vermont?
Any person may register to vote in the town of his or her residence who, on Election Day:
• 1. is a citizen of the United States;
• 2. is a resident of the state of Vermont (and a resident of the town in which you apply to be added to the checklist);
• 3. has taken, or has previously taken, the Voter’s Oath (formerly called the “Freeman’s Oath”); and
• 4. is 18 years of age or more.
Any person meeting the requirements above who will be 18 on or before the date of a general election may register and vote in the primary election immediately preceding that general election. See 17 V.S.A. § 2121.
For purposes of voter registration, the Vermont Statutes define residency as follows:
“Resident” shall mean a person who is domiciled in the town as evidenced by an intent to maintain a principal dwelling place in the town indefinitely and to return there if temporarily absent, coupled with an act or acts consistent with that intent. 17 V.S.A. § 2122(b).
Who is a resident for voting purposes?
The law creates a subjective standard. This means that it is the voter’s intent and actions that determine residency, not how many nights a year the voter sleeps in town. A voter who has more than one home must decide which one is his or her “principal” dwelling place.
Special cases: Vermont election law allows a person to remain registered in the last town in which they resided if they are in the military, living overseas, in a nursing home or other health care facility, in a veterans home, attending school, or in a correctional institution. See 17 V.S.A. § 2122(a).
Can you be registered or vote in more than one town?
A voter may only register and vote in one town. It is unlawful to vote, or to attempt to vote, in more than one town. See 17 V.S.A. § 1973.
When you register in a new town you must indicate on your registration form what town you are currently registered in so that your name can be removed from the voter checklist in that town.
Do I have to register as a Democrat, Republican, Independent or some other party in Vermont?
No. There is no party registration in Vermont.
All registered voters can vote in the primary election—but can only vote on one ballot. You will be given a ballot for each of the major parties. You mark one of the ballots and put the remaining unvoted ballots into a discard bin. Which ballot you chose to vote is private and not recorded (except during the presidential primary, where voters must publicly take one ballot or the other, and their choice is recorded on the entrance checklist).
Why does the voter registration form require a description of where my principal dwelling is located? Why isn’t it sufficient to just give a mailing address?
The town clerk must be given enough information to determine whether you live in the town where you are registering, and in some communities the clerk must decide what voting district you live in. It is therefore important to include the number, street name, and apartment number of your residence on the registration form. If you live in a dormitory or other institution you must include the dormitory or building name and room number, not just a box number, because the campus may be split between more than one district. If you also provide a mailing address, your physical address will not be disclosed on any publicly provided checklist.
— Vermont Secretary of State
