Last weekend, Harwood Union High School's theatre department presented its first spring musical on the school stage since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person performances for awhile.
More than 50 students took part as cast and crew with support from adult teachers, orchestra members and technical staff and coaches. "Disney's Freaky Friday" is a time-turning tale familiar to many from its film adaptations where a mom and her teenage daughter switch bodies for a day and adventures ensue.
Director Scott Weigand led the project and expressed gratitude to those in the production and those in the audiences for the show's four performances. "To the cast, you're the best," he wrote in his director's statement in the program. "You have met every challenge, exceeded every expectation, and deadly with every bump along the way."
Photo by Gordon Miller
