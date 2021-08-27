MONTPELIER — The slate of candidates is now set, and it’s the City Council’s call as to who will fill the District 3 vacancy created by the fresh resignation of one of its members.
The diverse field includes four applicants — three of them women, including two who filed the necessary paperwork shortly before Friday’s noon deadline.
Two of them — Alice Goltz and Eugenio “Gene” Leon — have run for council before. Leon finished second in a three-way race won by Councilor Jay Ericson on Town Meeting Day 2020 and Goltz is hoping to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the man — Dan Richardson — who easily defeated her, 578-222, in March.
Richardson, who was appointed to fill a similar District 3 vacancy on the council last year, won the contested election and the 2-year term that went with it.
A local lawyer, Richardson wasn’t planning to resign when he ran, but following his recent appointment as Burlington’s new city attorney he signaled he would step down. Richardson attended his final council meeting earlier this week and won’t participate in the selection of his successor during next Wednesday’s special council meeting.
Though the initial deadline for collecting the signatures of at least 25 District 3 voters and submitting letters of interest was Aug. 20, the council agreed to a 1-week extension last week based on a concern many District 3 residents, who might be interested in serving on the council, were unaware of Richardson’s then-pending resignation.
Though two letters of interest — one from Gene Leon and the other from Jennifer Morton — were in hand by Thursday, Goltz and Cary Brown submitted their paperwork Friday.
As is required by the city’s charter, the council will choose one of the four applicants to fill the newly vacant seat.
The council’s choices include Goltz — a local school crossing guard who ran for the same seat in March and remains interested in serving on the council.
Goltz, who has a mild cognitive disability and lives in “low-income housing,” indicated she would bring a missing perspective to the council if she is appointed.
“I understand what it is to face struggles,” she wrote on a downloadable application form that was accompanied by a petition signed by three dozen voters.
The other application received on Friday was submitted by Brown, who serves on the city’s Board of Civil Authority and is married to City Clerk John Odum.
Brown acknowledges what she characterized as a curable conflict of interest by suggesting it might be possible for the council to separately approve the budget for the clerk’s office — one which, if appointed — she would not participate in, while allowing her to have a say on the broader municipal spending plan.
A 25-year Montpelier resident, Brown supplied the council with a brief recap of her public service, educational and work history.
An elected justice of the peace for going on two decades, Brown is the executive director of the Vermont Commission on Women where she has worked since 2012 and served as a member for five years before that.
Brown earned her master’s degree in public administration from Norwich University in 2010 and indicated she is interested in joining the council at a time when it is dealing with “social and economic inequities’ that have been highlighted, and in many cases exacerbated by a stubborn pandemic.
“As we figure out how to undo structural inequities, we will need to move in a way that recognizes our obligation to protect the environment, our need for responsible fiscal stewardship, and the essential value of all the citizens of Montpelier,” she wrote.
Like Goltz, Leon came up well short when he ran for council in 2020. Ericson easily won the race — and his first 2-year term — with 518 votes. Leon, who lives on Berlin Street, finished second with 210 votes, followed by Bruce Sargent with 189 votes.
Leon, who was subsequently appointed to serve as an alternate member of the Development Review Board, indicated a renewed interest in serving on the council.
“I am passionate about our neighborhoods and our community,” he wrote.
A Berlin Street resident, Leon has lived in Montpelier for 7 years and cited the role he played in successfully advocating for lowering the speed limit on Berlin Street.
A father of two and “honorary Eagle scout,” Leon described himself as a “local business owner, multi-media artist, independent contractor, entrepreneur and volunteer.”
Rounding out the list of those interested in representing District 3 on the council through next March, and perhaps beyond, is Jennifer Morton.
A “50-year-old Anishinaabe woman,” Morton cited her Indigenous heritage as one of the reasons she is interested in serving on the council.
“I feel that if we want to have our voices heard, we need to be involved and we need to step up,” the mother of two school-age children wrote.
“I also want my children to know that they can do whatever they set their minds to, and that being Indigenous is a gift and not a hindrance,” she added.
A local social worker, Morton has lived on Cedar Hill Lane for 6 years and indicated she has been asked by several community members to seek a seat on the council.
The council is expected to interview each of the applicants and make an appointment after deliberating in executive session during its special meeting on Wednesday.
Whoever is selected will be sworn in and seated before the council’s Sept. 8 strategic planning session. The appointment is temporary and voters will decide who serves out the balance of Richardson’s 2-year term during the city’s Town Meeting Day elections in March.
