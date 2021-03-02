TIP OF THE WEEK
Guidelines for making your own baby food
With the recent reports of commercial baby food containing heavy metals — including lead, arsenic and mercury — at levels above federal government guidelines, some parents are looking for alternatives.
One alternative method is to make your own baby food. Here are a few tips to make healthy and cost-saving homemade baby food, according to Whattoexpect.com:
Supplies:
1. A hand-turned food mill (which usually has different blades for differently textured foods)
2. A baby food grinder
3. A sieve or strainer
4. An all-in-one baby food maker (which both steam-cooks and then purées the food)
Prepare the ingredients:
Grains and cereals: Cook grains according to package instructions (good choices include single-grain, iron-enriched, whole-grain varieties, such as whole-grain oat or whole-grain barley) and purée or grind them.
Fruits and vegetables: Bake, steam or boil vegetables and hard fruits such as apples before puréeing or grinding them. Peel, and either pit or strain as needed, then purée in a blender, grinder or food mill, adding liquid (water, breast milk or formula) to achieve the desired consistency.
Meats and poultry: Purée trimmed and skinned cooked meats and poultry either alone or with already-introduced foods such as vegetables for an all-in-one meal.
Storage:
You can store homemade purées in the fridge for one to two days or in the freezer for up to two months. Try spooning them into single-serving containers or ice cube trays for easy-to-serve portions. To heat up leftovers, warm on the stove. Stir, let stand for 30 seconds and test the temperature before serving to your little one. (Purées should feel lukewarm, not hot.)
DRINK
Diet soda
According to a study of 1,454 participants throughout 10 years, by the Intramural Research Program of the National Institutes of Health, the use of low-calorie sweeteners was associated with “higher relative weight, a larger waistline, and a higher prevalence and incidence of abdominal obesity.”
FUN FACT
Coconut water
In an emergency, coconut water can be used for blood plasma, doctors say. Just like blood plasma, coconut water has levels of high sodium and low potassium.
It should only be used in absolute emergencies, because adverse effects may be fever, headaches, itchiness or aching sensations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.