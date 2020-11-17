TIP OF THE WEEK
Healthy substitutes for favorite comfort foods
While we love our comfort foods, they are usually characterized by being high-caloric in nature and have high carbohydrate levels.
Here are a few comfort food favorites that you can make healthier with calorie-slashing substitutions, according to EatThis.com:
1. Macaroni and cheese: Add pureed butternut squash or pumpkin into your cheese sauce, so you can dial back on the milk and cheese.
2. Meatloaf: By using turkey, lean grass-fed ground beef, or a combination of the two, in your recipe, you can decrease calories and saturated fat. You can also mix in low-cal sources of flavors such as chipotle chilies in adobo sauce, canned green chilies, lentils or sugar-free canned corn.
3. Tomato soup: To make a skinnier version, pureeing canned Roma tomatoes, a jar of roasted bell peppers, low-sodium veggie broth and fresh basil. For a creamier texture add unsweetened cashew milk.
4. Mashed potatoes: Use cauliflower or a blend of turnips, rutabagas, parsnips and carrots. Steam the veggies and mash them up with fat-free half-and-half, light cream cheese, low-sodium chicken broth and a tablespoon of grass-fed butter.
5. Chili: Use a lean protein such as chicken, turkey or bison in place of ground beef. To cut back on salt, select lower-sodium beans and canned tomatoes.
6. Pizza: Use protein-packed chickpea flour to make something called a farinata, which is an unleavened pancake made of chickpea flour, water, and olive oil.
7. Roasted vegetables: Roast carrots, turnips and any other veggies in pomegranate juice, which provides a seasonal fall flavor. If you prefer a more savory dish try roasting your veggies in olive oil, sea salt and herbs (like rosemary and oregano).
DRINK
Soothe a sore throat
Drinking the right fluids can help you get rid of a sore throat. Sipping warm water with lemon and honey, ginger tea, chamomile tea and peppermint tea have proven to be the best beverages to soothe your sore throat.
FUN FACT
Bottled water
Water doesn’t expire, but the bottle it’s in can. Plastic bottles will eventually start leaking chemicals into the water. The chemicals are not harmful to drink, but make it taste less fresh.
