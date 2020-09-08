TIP OF THE WEEK
Foods to help manage blood sugar levels
Keeping track and managing your blood sugar levels can help prevent or delay long-term health problems — especially for people with prediabetes, diabetes or other conditions. Staying within your target range (80 to 130 mg/dL before a meal; Less than 180 mg/dL 2 hours after the start of a meal) can help prevent heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are some foods, according to Healthline, that can optimize blood sugar control and promote overall health:
— Broccoli and broccoli sprouts: Sulforaphane is a type of isothiocyanate that has blood-sugar-reducing properties.
— Seafood: Seafood, including fish and shellfish, offers a valuable source of protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that may help regulate blood sugar levels.
— Pumpkin and pumpkin seeds: Packed with fiber and antioxidants, pumpkin is high in carbs called polysaccharides, which have been studied for their blood-sugar-regulating potential.
— Nuts and nut butter: Studies have demonstrated that consuming both peanuts and almonds throughout the day as part of a low carb diet reduced both fasting and post-meal blood sugar levels.
— Kimchi and sauerkraut: These fermented foods are packed with probiotics, minerals, and antioxidants, and eating them has been associated with improved blood sugar and insulin sensitivity.
— Chia seeds: Studies have linked chia seeds to reductions in blood sugar levels and improvements in insulin sensitivity.
DRINK
Apple cider vinegar
Drinking apple cider vinegar has become increasing popular in the natural health community as a way to help suppress appetite. The most popular time to drink apple cider vinegar is in the morning, but drinking it before bedtime can also help you lose weight, prevent bad breath in the morning and ease digestive problems. According to the TimesofIndia.com, the right way to drink apple cider vinegar before bedtime is to just add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water (preferably warm) and mix it well.
FUN FACT
Cotton candy was invented in 1897 by a dentist and was originally known as “fairy floss.”
