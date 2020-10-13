TIP OF THE WEEK
Food items to winterize your pantry
While many people are getting ready for the colder months by winterizing everything from vehicles to closets, one area they might not think about winterizing is the pantry.
From key cooking ingredients to keeping your family healthy during the winter, stocking your panty with these items can help you manage your family’s diet. Here are a few items that will help you keep your pantry prepared for winter, according to SpiffyEats.com:
— Chicken broth: Chicken broth is rich in amino acids and minerals that might speed the recovery of any cold or flu. It is also very filling, warm and delicious.
— Apple cider vinegar: Aids in fighting infections due to its acidic nature, eases sore throats, and countless other benefits. Drinking a little apple cider vinegar every day can also improve the softness of your skin.
— Coconut oil: Coconut oil has antibacterial properties. It helps protect the body against viruses and bacteria.
— Turmeric and pepper: Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory and improves brain functions, along with numerous other benefits. The pepper allows your body to properly absorb the turmeric.
— Canned meats, beans and veggies: Stocking canned meats, beans and vegetables can help you get through a snow storm, ice storm or any type of power outage.
DRINK
Delay the morning coffee
According to new research from the Center for Nutrition, Exercise & Metabolism at the University of Bath, drinking coffee after your morning meal is better for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels after a night of poor sleep. Researchers found that drinking coffee as a way to wake up first thing in the morning can have a negative effect on blood glucose control.
FUN FACT
Tootsie Pops
It can take anywhere from 144 to 411 licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.