TIP OF THE WEEK
Resources to help salvage edible foods
According to the Food and Agriculture Association of the United Nations, approximately one-third of the food produced in the world for human consumption is lost or wasted every year. Although a large percentage of this waste is a result of produce spoiling or being thrown out because of cosmetic defects, the use of “upcycled” discarded ingredients is a trend that is gaining momentum.
Here are a few resources you can use to salvage edible items for use in your own kitchen:
— Imperfect Foods: This site offers imperfect, or “ugly,” and excess produce, affordable pantry items, and eggs and dairy.
Find it: https://www.imperfectfoods.com/
— Planetarians: Using the remnants of seeds left after they have been extracted for oil, this company makes snacks with the defatted sunflower seeds.
Find it: https://www.planetarians.com/
— WRTMLN WTR: This company uses “discarded melons” to make a cold-pressed hydrating beverage.
Find it: https://wtrmlnwtr.com/
— ReGrained: Upcycling the grains leftover from brewing beer, ReGrained creates snacks that are low in fat and high in fiber.
Find it: https://www.regrained.com/
— Rubies in the Rubble: All made from surplus produce, Rubies in the Rubble offer a line of condiments including chutney, jams, relishes and ketchups.
Find it: https://rubiesintherubble.com/
— Barnana: Using “ugly” bananas that can’t be sold in stores, Barnana offers an assortment of snacks made from partially dehydrated bananas.
Find it: https://barnana.com
DRINK
Beverage to aid sleep
PepsiCo recently announced it will launch a new drink called Driftwell that is meant to help people relax and unwind before going to bed.
An enhanced water drink, Driftwell contains 200 grams of L-theanine and 10% of the daily value of magnesium. Driftwell is scheduled to be available nationwide in December.
FUN FACT
Three Musketeers
The Three Musketeers candy car originally had vanilla, strawberry and chocolate flavors in one bar. The flavor was changed to just chocolate during World War II due to rations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.