TIP OF THE WEEK
Make the best homemade
Christmas cookies
Here are a few tips from Livingonadime.com to help you make the best homemade Christmas cookies.
Getting ahead
1. Most cookie dough can be refrigerated or frozen: Mix as many batches as you can. Some great doughs for this are basic chocolate chip or sugar cookie dough. You can take these two and add almost anything to them: chips, dried fruit, candy, etc.
2. Freeze the dough in small batches: If you want to bake one or two cookie sheets at a time, keep small rolls of dough in the freezer.
3. Measure out dry ingredients: Place the ingredients for your cookies in plastic bags so they are ready to use.
Baking
1. Use what the recipe calls for: Whether it is butter, shortening or margarine and never use margarine that is whipped, soft spread or reduced fat. Your cookies will spread everywhere if you do.
2. Preheat your oven.
3. Bake one cookie sheet at a time: If you need to do more than one, leave a couple of inches around the sheets for air circulation.
4. Use a sugar shaker filled with flour: Using a container with large holes, sprinkle your board before rolling out cookies.
5. Each individual cookie must not have thin or thick spots or they will bake unevenly.
6. If you don’t have cookie cutters, roll out your cookies and cut in squares or diamond shapes with a pastry cutter or pizza cutter.
DRINK
Diet drinks linked to heart issues
According to a recent study, artificially sweetened beverages might be just as bad for your heart as the sugary kind of drinks.
Researchers at the Sorbonne Paris Nord University said that compared to people who didn’t drink artificially sweetened beverages, high consumers were 20% more likely to have cardiovascular disease at any particular time.
FUN FACT
Hazelnuts
One in four hazelnuts end up in the popular Nutella spread.
