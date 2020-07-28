EASY RECIPE
Sweet and Spicy Smoked Bacon
Serves 4
— 8 strips applewood smoked bacon
— 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
— 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
— 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place a wire cooling rack on top.
Arrange the bacon on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle brown sugar up and down each slice of bacon. Repeat the process with the black pepper and the cayenne.
Bake until the bacon is crisp, 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
DRINK
Wealthy families drink less sugary drinks
Researchers at the University of Michigan recently found that the number of sugar-sweetened beverages consumed generally falls as the income of a family rises. The study stated that adults living in the richest 10% of families drink about 2.5 fewer sugary drinks a week than those in the poorest 10%.
FUN FACT
French fries
According to a recent National Today survey, 21% of Americans said regular fries are their favorite style, while 20% said their favorite is curly fries.
