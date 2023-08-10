MONTPELIER — A Disaster Recovery Center opened Friday morning at 8 a.m. in Montpelier to help Vermont residents affected by the July severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.
The Montpelier center is located at Vermont College of Fine Arts University, 36 College St.
The joint recovery center, a temporary facility established in partnership between the town, the state of Vermont and FEMA, will help survivors apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and answer questions in person.
Regular hours for all recovery centers: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Other centers are already open at:
Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury
Asa Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Suite 330, Rutland
Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill
Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square
Springfield Health Center, 100 River St., Springfield
Jamaica Fire Department, 4017 VT-30
Danville School, 148 Peacham Road
Northern VT University, McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson
All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment.
Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.