When the snow starts to fall, Vermonters have two options for survival: hibernate and wait for it to all be over, or get outside and play in it. I, for one, choose the latter option – with a healthy dose of lounging on the couch thrown in for good measure. But for those of us headed outside, that old saying is true: There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing. And that’s especially the case when it comes to footwear.
There are a few pieces of winter clothing essential for fun, including a good traction device so you don’t slip and slide in the white stuff. The general purpose of traction is to fit easily over your shoe or boot, providing some kind of gripping surface between your foot and the snowy or icy surface underneath. With models designed for walking, running and hiking, there are lots of traction options for outdoor enthusiasts, and slipping doesn’t have to be one of them.
Choosing the right type of traction, says Anne Houser, co-owner of The Mountain Goat in Manchester Center, is a matter of considering how you’ll use your traction. Are you taking the dog for a walk through the neighborhood? Or, are you running several miles on dirt roads? Or maybe you’re planning to head into the mountains.
For starters, says Houser, something like the YakTrax Pro is a great lightweight and foldable option for quick walks. This design consists of a rubber strap system that fits over your shoe or boot, with steel coils underfoot to grip the surface below. A sturdy Velcro strap wraps over the top of your foot to keep them on. They’re good at keeping walkers from slipping on ice and snow, but they’re not necessarily rugged enough to climb a mountain trail with.
“These are great to keep in the glove box,” says Houser. “A lot of people love them because they’re easy to slip on, they’re rubbery, and they have a Velcro strap.” But, she points out, the lightweight design comes with a drawback: these models do wear out quickly.
“The little coils wear out,” says Houser. But even though they tend to wear out quickly, Houser says many people buy a new pair year after year.
The next level up from that model are the Kahtoola Exospikes. These are ideal for a runner on mixed terrain, for example. They have a rubber strap system that fits over the user’s foot, and Tungsten carbide spikes underneath that dig into ice and snow. They do have more of a profile underfoot, so they’re not as comfortable on dry pavement or frozen ground. They’re better suited for snowy pavement, gravel roads or packed trails. Kahtoola Nanospikes are similar in design and price, but have an even beefier profile.
When it comes to mountain trails, Houser says it’s good to think about the depth of snow where you’re headed and the type of conditions you’re likely to encounter. On packed snowy trails, the best option is Kahtoola Microspikes. These are similar in design to the Exospikes and Nanospikes, except the spikes underfoot are much more rugged. These have 12 stainless steel spikes that dig right into ice, and they’re great for heading up Vermont’s taller mountains in the winter – although, keep in mind, true mountaineering with crampons and an ice ax is an entirely different thing.
If you’re looking for floatation in deep snow, however, such as heading out onto unbroken trails or off trail, snowshoes are your best bet. These will help you stay up on top of the snow, instead of post-holing all the way to the summit. Plus, modern snowshoes have traction built in underneath the snowshoe. But snowshoes are not as easy to bring if you’re not sure you’ll need them, and they aren’t that helpful if the trail has already been broken in. In that case, they tend to feel bulky and heavy. One thing to note, however, is snowshoes are required on trails groomed for cross-country skiing or winter mountain biking.
Other traction options to consider are Korkers Ice Commuter and Ice Runner. Both of these are fold-up, portable ice cleats, but with a different design from the others mentioned here. They’re more heavy duty on the foot and are better for a boot, while not being great for lightweight running or trail shoes.
In fact, the type of shoe or boot is a good thing to think about, too, says Houser. “Other than traction,” Houser, “it’s important to also think about footwear.” In the winter, to accommodate traction, she says to go for something that is waterproof and has a beefier sole, so the traction device will fit more comfortably.
“For traction,” says Houser, “you want something with a heavier sole. Lighter running shoes don’t do as well with traction.”
She also says Nordic ski poles or trekking poles are a great addition for traction in the winter, because they help with balance. Snow baskets on the tips help keep the poles from sinking into fresh powder.
Heading outside definitely gets a little more challenging in the ice and snow, but it’s essential to enjoying your winter. Plus, there are the physical and mental health benefits, which become increasingly important during these dark months. And the couch will always be there to warm up on afterwards.
When you’re gearing up for heading out, don’t forget the traction. Says Houser, “Everybody in New England needs a traction device in their repertoire.”
