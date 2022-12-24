20221224_bta_wild skating Weekend 1
Nordic skaters enjoy wild ice on Lake Morey in Fairleee.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff File Photo

‘It’s magical,” says Evan Perkins about wild ice skating — that is, skating on “wild ice” or natural ice, a segment of ice skating more formally called Nordic skating, due to its originating in that part of the world.

Perkins co-owns Small Axe Farm in Barnet along with Heidi Choate, who also joins Perkins on wild ice outings. The two work hard throughout the growing season, producing salad mixes, microgreens, heirloom tomatoes, salad radishes and cucumbers. Then, in the winter, says Perkins, it’s their time to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

