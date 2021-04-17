Who’s up for adult summer camp? After a year of pandemic-induced isolation, it certainly sounds appealing. For Vermont’s teachers and educators, a week away spent in the outdoors with colleagues is one of many options for continuing education, as a popular Fish and Wildlife course is being held in person this summer, with pandemic safety measures in place.
“Wildlife Management and Outdoor Education Techniques for Educators” is a one-week, three-credit, graduate course taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources staff members through Castleton University.
The course is an interactive and immersive field experience that gets educators into Vermont’s streams, forests and wetlands with some of the state’s leading natural resource experts. For more than 35 consecutive years, it has taken place annually at Buck Lake Conservation Camp on Route 14 in Woodbury, just north of the village. This year, the course will run from July 11 through 16.
Mark Raishart, an instructor in the forestry and natural resources program at Stafford Technical Center in Rutland, took the course recently, and found it to be well done and engaging.
“My entire master’s degree never had a class that well done,” he said. “It’s one of the best college classes I’ve ever taken, anywhere.”
The experience, explains Alison Thomas, who is an education manager with Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and a coordinator of the educators’ course, is a mix of learning new science content and skills, but also those intangible things that make it fun. Think campfires at night, bunk houses, a mess hall and doing things together while making new friends. Many people who attend the course, she says, don’t want to leave when it wraps up on Friday afternoon. And they make connections with other attendees or department staff that last for years.
As for the educational content, this is presented by biologists, scientists and other professionals who have worked in fisheries and wildlife management for years, sometimes for their entire careers, explains Thomas. These professionals come to the course to share their knowledge through presentations on topics such as moose biology, wetland ecology or fisheries management. And though these presenters are not educators by trade, they know their stuff thoroughly, so the educators in attendance are immersed deeply into science theory and practice. Plus, Thomas is there to facilitate the learning and shows them activities to help bring this content back to their students at all grade levels.
Following these presentations, the group heads out into the field to put science into practice. They might partner up and get into canoes to spend the afternoon analyzing wetlands, as would a wetlands ecologist working for the state, explains Thomas. Or after a morning spent learning about fisheries management, the group will spend the afternoon in a stream assessing fish and microinvertebrate populations.
Back at Stafford Technical Center in Rutland, Raishart’s program is largely hands-on, focusing on soil and water conservation, wildlife, forestry, forest management, timber harvesting, landscape construction, wildlife management, wildlife rehabilitation, sugaring and timber products processing.
Reflecting back on his time at the educators’ course, he says what struck him most about what he learned was the importance of wildlife habitat. It’s a topic that fits really well with his program.
“So much of what we do is working on the landscape,” he explains. “There is a connection between forest management and wildlife habitat. One individual doesn’t just stand alone and operate independently. And so now we include more of the concept of wildlife habitat as part of the working landscape.”
Since attending the educators’ course, his program’s curriculum has evolved to include topics like population dynamics, Fish and Wildlife laws, and learning to read and understand regulations. His classes now actually go through the rule book and an educator will come to speak with the students about habitats and laws pertaining to them. Then the students go fishing and put it all together while they’re out there. And not only is this all educational and fun, but it gives exposure to the many career options that exist within fish and wildlife management.
“The warden is a well-known position, but there’s also the educators, biologists and specialists,” Raishart explains. He’s even had several of his students switch their career goals to head to Paul Smith’s College for the wildlife management degree program.
In addition to the educators’ course being an educational opportunity for himself that carries over to his students, Raishart says the educators’ course led to important long-term relationships with staff at the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“Access to professionals working in this field is unmatched,” Raishart says.
Plus, points out Thomas, while the course is a natural fit for classroom and outdoor educators who are focusing on natural sciences, it can also be a great continuing education option for non-science teachers, too, such as English or art teachers.
Says Thomas, “It’s not necessarily about the subject matter, it’s about having a deep connection to place.” And that can translate into any classroom.
For teachers and other educators who are interested in taking the course, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website at vtfishandwildlife.com/node/249Anyone to find a description, schedule of activities and registration information. Tuition is $650 for the course, and books, food and overnight facilities are included. A limited number of partial scholarships are available, as well. Email Thomas at Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov for more information.
Log In
