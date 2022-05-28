On a sunny summer day, you can hear the ripples of Lake Bomoseen lapping at the edge of the sandy beach and the splashing of kids’ feet, and their happy screeches, as they run through the shallow water. As the day winds down and families pack up to go home, or head back to their campsites for the evening, the common loons start calling, and the distinctive sound hits us in a place that is deep and wild, and perhaps was forgotten until this moment.
The lake and campground are part of Bomoseen State Park, a 3,576-acre park in Rutland County, on the western shores of the lake, which is the largest lake entirely within Vermont’s borders. The park also includes a picnic area and pavilion, hiking trails, boat rentals, fishing and a snack bar, plus 55 tent and RV sites and 10 lean-tos for overnight accommodations. Before becoming a park, the area was used as a slate mine and so several old quarries and rubble piles remain to be explored as well.
Bomoseen State Park is one of 55 state parks throughout Vermont, all of which become fully operational for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend. The state parks are spread around and are as varied as the four corners they occupy — from the deep woods and deep quiet of Maidstone State Park in the Northeast Kingdom, to the bustling activity of Boulder Beach in Groton State Forest, from the spectacular waterfalls of Jamaica Falls State Park, to the big water and island life of Burton Island State Park in St. Albans. What they all have in common are well-kept facilities, serene settings for deep relaxation, and plenty of opportunities to connect with nature. And people are visiting in record-high numbers.
“Usage of the parks is definitely up,” says Rochelle Skinner, who is the sales and service manager with Vermont State Parks. In part, this is due to the switch to a far more robust online reservation system several years ago. Skinner explains, someone can decide they want a waterfront campsite for a particular weekend anywhere in the state, and the new search engine will find it for them. Then, if there is nothing available, there is an alert system if a site does become available. As usual, campers can also walk up for available sites and, new this year, a one-night reservation is allowed to accommodate people with young children or newcomers to camping.
Beyond the better online system, Vermont’s state parks have seen more traffic in particular during the pandemic, as they are a safe place for people to recreate and get outdoors. In addition, points out Skinner, Canadian visitors are returning to the state in recent months, and that has increased use at some of the northern state parks, in particular.
More people are buying season passes, as well. Last year, Skinner says, sales of season passes were record breaking. They continue to be strong this year, and something new is that many employers are buying passes for their employees, including the Vermont Agency of Education, which bought 10,000 passes for employees to use this season.
Skinner says there are free ways to access the parks as well, including borrowing passes from local libraries and the Venture Vermont Challenge, which operates like a state park scavenger hunt that allows participants to earn a free state park pass.
To get ready for all of these visitors, state park staff began working weeks in advance to prepare.
“Year to year, we never know where we’re going to start,” says Katherine Yoder, the park manager at Burton Island State Park. That’s because there could be high water, storm damage, or downed trees to contend with. And those pristine landscapes? When you visit any park and enjoy expansive green lawns, neatly cared for gardens, clean beaches and roads and campsites that are free of debris, “you can assume every inch had to be cleared,” she said. In fact, at her own park, she was mowing until 9:30 in the evening the night before our conversation.
In addition to the opening of Vermont state parks, May 28 marks the opening of the state historic sites for the 2022 season. These include the Bennington Battle Monument, Chimney Point, Hubbardton Battlefield, Mount Independence, and the President Calvin Coolidge and Sen. Justin Morrill historic sites.
“There is no better harbinger for summer than opening weekend at our state historic sites,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, the state historic preservation officer at the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation. “Our sites offer something for the entire family, such as the special exhibit at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site that celebrates the fashions and fads of the roaring ’20s that must not be missed.”
This summer is President Calvin Coolidge’s 150th birthday on July 4, 2022, which will be honored with a day of festivities and events. There will also be two other special exhibits at Chimney Point State Historic Site, called Crossing Paths and Point of Contact. These exhibits on the Indigenous American, French Colonial, English and early American history of the Chimney Point area incorporate archaeological findings from the Lake Champlain Bridge project.
“One of the best-kept secrets in Vermont are the miles of interpretive trails at our various sites that offer opportunities for walking and picnicking on the hundreds of acres of preserved forest and farmland with unique histories to discover,” Trieschmann says in a recent press release.
The Hubbardton Battlefield offers outdoor interpretive panels along their walking trail that recount pivotal points and key players in the only Revolutionary War battle in Vermont. Visitors are welcome to enjoy this installation, as well as the other recreational activities at the state-owned historic sites, which feature walking and hiking trails, bucolic historic landscapes and gardens, and lakeside vistas. Special offerings throughout the course of the season will include guided nature walks, lectures, concerts, photography workshops, craft classes and other events and activities.
It’s a special time of year for Vermont’s historic sites and state parks. “This time of year is fantastic,” says Yoder, who is in her seventh year at Burton Island State Park. “When I first got here, there were bare trees, and now they’re full of leaves. There are birds here now that weren’t here when I arrived. We get to see the entire turn of the seasons. We’re seeing this beautiful arc of nature.”
To learn more about Vermont’s historic sites, visit historicsites.vermont.gov online. Visit vtstateparks.com to learn more about Vermont state parks and get information about locations, passes and reservations, you can also view the current openings for seasonal state park staff positions.
