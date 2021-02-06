A teacher poses several questions to her students: How long is the perimeter of this garden? What is its square footage? And — how many carrot seeds can fit into this garden bed?
These are just some of the things that students at the Vermont Farm and Forest School, in Roxbury, are asked to think about. Theirs is a school that offers a hybrid indoor-outdoor approach to learning for kindergarten through fourth grade at Drift Farmstead, a fully functioning farm where the school is located. Here, the surrounding fields and forests offer ample opportunities to bring lessons outside, including math, science, language arts and social studies, in a model that farm owner and school director Misse Axelrod says keeps students excited about their school work. Plus, it’s a model that is helping families and students adapt to the pandemic-driven changes in our lives and to a post-pandemic world.
“It’s so cool to see their excitement,” says Axelrod about how her students thrive when they’re engaged in hands-on work at the school. She has offered educational programs and summer camps at her farm for many years but, new in 2021, she is expanding to include the day school. Enrollment is open now and applications are being accepted through March 1; she expects about 20 students to join the new daily program.
The school’s curriculum director and lead teacher, Shannon Miller, has been a classroom teacher for 15 years, working in public school classrooms and outdoor summer camp programs. She says the outdoors, including farms and forests, offer ample opportunities to teach common core principles in a format that is more engaging for students.
“In terms of food production, we’re asking them ‘how much food do we need? How much do we want? How much are we getting?’” Miller explains. “Plus, we’re posing questions to the kids about soil quality, nutrients and rotating crops, and how that affects yields.”
Miller points out that, when students are interested in what they’re learning, they’re more engaged. And that’s not unlike how it works for adults. Take professional development for example: if we’re not interested, it’s hard to get engaged. As a teacher, she has seen this play out in her own classrooms.
“I’ve seen really great things in public schools for some kids, it works really well for some kids. But not for all of them,” says Miller. “Some kids need a lot of support to get engaged.” Interestingly, she reflected, in her work at outdoor summer camps, she would see very few kids needing support to get engaged.
As a teacher, Miller asks herself, “How do we design things that get kids wanting to be engaged?” As a parent, whose own child also attends the Vermont Farm and Forest School, she likes the flexibility that teachers are afforded in designing and adapting their curricula to meet the needs of the students. While some school districts might impose a top-down approach to designing curricula, at the Vermont Farm and Forest School, the teachers are the ones making lesson decisions.
Axelrod concurs, and she hopes the school can become a model and place of learning for other educators, even providing hands-on learning opportunities for educators to bring back to their own classrooms.
One parent, Alexina Cather, noticed her son, Hardin, who is now 7, was losing interest in school last year when his previous school went online during the pandemic.
“He became negative about school,” Cather says. “He was doing fine, but there wasn’t joy or vibrancy around school.” She says as soon as he started attending the Vermont Farm and Forest School’s programs, “it was like this light went on.”
Says her son: “At my old school, I had a playground, and it was so much fun. But now at this school, everything is a playground.” It’s a place where rocks become slides, and trees become swings. And his mother sees that sense of fun and imagination permeating into his academics as well.
“School has a very different meaning for him now,” Cather says.
Cather says COVID-19 made her rethink her approach to her son’s school and consider an option like the Vermont Farm and Forest School. And, in fact, the pandemic is what brought about the expansion of the school to include the new K-4 day program, as Axelrod sought ways to keep kids engaged in learning, while reducing time spent on screens and providing a pandemic-safe outdoor environment.
“The growth of the program has been exponential because of COVID-19,” says Axelrod. “It’s really been a COVID-19-relief answer for people looking to keep their kids outside, hands-on and off screens.”
“It was kind of an experiment for us,” says Cather about switching her son’s school. “And I’m shocked at how well it’s working.”
Students at this hybrid school are learning the same things as those in indoor classrooms. “We are following the standards that all schools in Vermont are using,” says Axelrod. But the value of what’s learned in this hybrid school goes beyond that for Cather.
“As we look ahead to a post-COVID-19 world,” says Cather, “there are the things we want our kids to learn, like reading, writing and numbers. But I also want (my son) to know the importance of community and connection to the world around him.”
