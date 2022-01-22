It’s almost become a forgotten pleasure to sit with a book in print, and yet, here on my coffee table, ready for me to settle in among its pages, is the brand-new “Vermont Almanac: Stories From and For the Land, Volume II.”
“There is an old-school quality to it,” says David Mance III, one of a team who created this publication, including three writers and editors, a business person and a designer. “I like that it’s a book, a print book. You can smell the ink on it.” It’s a reprieve, he says, from some of our modern ills.
The front cover is thick paper with a simple, timeless image of old hand tools. The wood on the tools is oiled, and they appear to be sharpened and well cared for, standing at the ready for the jobs for which they are required. Turning open the cover of the book reveals the same combination of art, sensibility and purpose that is found in these tools, and also our state: This almanac is filled with data, history, stories, practical skills and imagery that tell of an enduring connection to the land.
The almanac serves a few purposes. For one, says Mance, it’s part yearbook. Readers can use it to look back on the year, such as remembering a particular snow storm. But it’s also part handbook, he explains, filled with the how-tos that are necessary to live a rural life, including skills like building garden fences or cleaning a sheep skin.
“It’s also part love letter to the state and to nature,” Mance says by phone from his home in Shaftsbury.
The book’s 288 pages are broken into chapters for each month of the previous year, starting with October. Each new chapter is paired with one of a series of paintings that show birch trees through the seasons. Painted by Amy Hook-Therrien, a watercolor and pen-and-ink artist based in Windsor, the images are grounding and place-setting.
As for the writing, each chapter includes an opening essay that is illustrative and poetic, and serves to further make the connection to place. These are followed by shorter pieces about the weather, nature and history — you know, the things Vermonters like to talk about. The weather updates, for example, recall seasonal details, including the “sort of normal” October of 2020, the “best mud season in years” during the following March, or the hot and dry June, unprecedented rain in July, and September without a frost. The stories are told by the book’s 72 contributors, who include well-known voices like Virginia Barlow, Scudder Parker, Dr. Terrance Bradshaw, Dr. Heather Darby and Chuck Wooster. But there are also new voices, like Wendell Durham, a 12-year-old from West Corinth, who wrote about grafting apple trees.
There are plenty of numbers for the data-lovers, too: The chapter on November, for example, includes a log of the weather on opening day of deer season for the past 20 years. There is also a full page of tallies for the 2021 deer season, including stats like reported deer kill, the number of licensed hunters and the average number of hours they each spent afield for the season.
Among these data points are journalistic-style feature stories. These include deeper dives into the dairy industry, including the 2021 announcement of the termination of numerous organic dairy contracts with Horizon Inc., plus pieces on logging, mushroom farming, winter hibernation, birding, wild foraging, flower farming and adapting to a new future when it comes to managing ash trees in Vermont.
The chapter on December includes a piece I particularly liked, called “At Work with Itinerant Slaughterer Mary Lake,” which was written by Mance. It tells of the trajectory of Lake’s career, in which she worked long and hard hours to prove herself in the field and how, after mastering the craft, she began working independently for farmers and hobby producers. It tells of the human side of slaughtering animals, too, how the sadness can wear on her but how her role also uplifts her as she helps with an important part of growing our own food.
Then, in the middle of the winter chapters, is a stand-alone photograph I found particularly moving: It shows the winter landscape of nearby rolling hillside farms from the window of an old farmhouse. The image is outlined by the window frame; through the panes is a view I imagine many previous generations of Vermonters have taken in before.
In the chapter on July, Chuck Wooster, a farmer in White River Junction, wrote a poignant piece, sprinkled with a little dark humor, on the realities of growing vegetables and the on-going troubles with the other animals who want to eat them. Called “All Food Comes from Somewhere,” he points out a common misunderstanding, with comedy and wit, that vegetables aren’t truly vegan.
Mance, who had the idea for the almanac for several years before bringing it into production, told me over the phone that the writing would stand up against any other nature writing that was published this year. As I perused the pages, I could see he wasn’t wrong. In addition to Wooster’s essay, Mance personally loved a piece called “It’s the People You Know,” by Paul Lefebvre, in the chapter on November. Several of the opening essays stood out to him as well, such as those by Sydney Lea, Mary Mathias and Brett Ann Stanciu, in the chapters on January, April and June, respectively.
“They are rich and deep and heavy, I think they’re all of this time in a way that’s both reflective and transcendent,” says Mance.
As a result of these many contributions, the almanac has the feel of a stellar collection of contemporary nature writing, but with the added bonus of featuring names and faces Vermonters will recognize, and content that is specific to our way of life.
This is the second edition of the almanac, which hit the shelves of independent bookstores around the state in December 2021. The first edition, produced a year prior, sold out in 30 days. After going through the first 3,000 copies, the team reprinted 4,000 more, and those sold out as well.
“It felt like we had something,” says Mance of selling out so quickly, “and that gave us the momentum to go into year two.” This year, 5,000 copies were printed, and they continue to sell quickly.
At Bear Pond Books in Montpelier, co-owner Rob Kasow says the store has sold 106 copies of the “Vermont Almanac” since it arrived in early December, and he can’t believe the rapid sales pace. “Anything with that Vermont land ethic sells well,” he said, “but these really fly off the shelves.”
“It’s been really heartening,” says Mance of seeing this kind of response. For him, it goes beyond simply producing something that is entertaining or educational, and the almanac is both of those things. It’s also reinforcing a lifestyle for many of us who live in Vermont that is tied to the land and tied to the seasons.
“If we do that well,” says Mance of telling these stories of the land, “we are helping natural communities, and we’re helping the world. I don’t mean to sound grandiose, but we all have to do our small part.”
As for its spot on my coffee table, the book takes up a prominent part. I predict it will remain there for the winter months as I continue to get to know its stories, which are beautiful and practical, just like the old hand tools on the front cover and like our state.
