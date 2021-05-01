Vtlyme.org notes that, according to the CDC, Vermont has the highest rate of Lyme disease in the United States and is considered an “endemic state.” From the Vermont Department of Health, the CDC’s most recent incidence rate for Vermont (2019) is 170.5 per 100,000. This does not account for the number of unreported or undiagnosed cases.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, Lyme, Relapsing Tick Borne fever, Borrelia, Miyamotoi, Bartonella, Babesia, Anaplasmosis, Powassan virus, Ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and other tick-borne pathogens that have been found in Vermont. These pathogens are considered co-infections that are also carried by ticks and may accompany a diagnosis of Lyme disease. Dr. William Rawls book “Unlocking Lyme” explains them in detail. His book is an excellent resource. International Lyme and Associated Disease Society (ILADS) and Vermont Lyme Organization are other resources.
Symptoms of Lyme disease are much the same as those of flu, including fever, chills, joint pain, muscle aches, fatigue, though there are many other symptoms the various other pathogens may cause. The symptoms are not limited to that of a somatic nature. Neuropsychiatric symptoms affecting memory, cognition, anxiety and depression, in particular, are common and just as debilitating.
There are numerous and varied tests. IGENEX Labs is one of the leaders in developing ever more sensitive tests for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. IGNEX is approved by both CLIA and CMS Centers for Medicare.
In Vermont, we are fortunate to have legislation that addresses treatment of tick-borne diseases. On May 22, 2014, a law was enacted (Act 134, VT LEG #300961) by Gov. Peter Shumlin that ensures health care providers may treat Lyme disease according to their training, including IDSA, CDC and ILADS.
The usual treatment is antibiotic therapy and treatment protocols. Length of treatment varies with CDC, IDSA and ILADS. But there are other natural approaches, such as an herbal protocol developed by Dr. Rawls, who himself suffered Lyme disease, that have shown much promise.
Testing for Lyme and subsets is often overlooked, as symptoms mimic so many other better known disorders. In my case, I was very fortunate as my practitioner recognized symptoms in me which she suspected might be Lyme. She ordered testing which revealed Lyme, as well as others of the above mentioned pathogens. Treatment can be lengthy and recovery varies from individuals depending on the severity of the infection. Symptoms, either mental or physical, may be mild, moderate to severe and may present alone or together at different times and duration. Fortunately, side effects can be decreased by various methods of detoxification.
Prevention still needs to be promoted. Something as simple diatomaceous food-grade earth spread on your lawn is a nontoxic way to kill ticks and keep them off you and your pets. Also, the use of cedarcide spray developed for use on both people and animals. Wearing permethrin impregnated clothing kills ticks when they come into contact with the clothing. Tick tubes can be placed in the ground as the white-footed mouse is a major carrier of ticks. The tube contains permethrin nesting material the mice take back to their nests and eradicates the ticks.
There is still much not known about this debilitating ailment, but progress is being made. Research continues and hope is that it might at some point be eradicated if at least not better diagnosed and managed.
Carol VanGuilder, RN (retired), lives in Rutland.
