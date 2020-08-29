The distinctive flavors of fresh herbs during the summer can feel fleeting. Thankfully, there are many simple ways to enjoy summer herbs year-round.
If you like to can foods, one way to preserve the flavor of fresh herbs is to find canning recipes that include them. Blackberry jam can be transformed into blackberry rosemary jelly. Fresh garlic or dill heads can add an extra kick of flavor when making pickles.
Herbs also can be infused into oil that can be prepared now for future use. Dried hot chili peppers and canola oil can be gently heated until the oil is fragrant, cooled and used over an infinite number of noodle and rice dishes, veggies and soups. You can infuse just about any fresh herb, from ginger and garlic to coriander and thyme.
Infused oils should be stored in the refrigerator and used within four days to prevent the growth of Clostridium botulinum, which causes the food-borne illness botulism. To use the oil over the winter, freeze the infused oil in ice cube trays and take out the cubes as needed. For more information on storing infused oils safely, please see http://go.uvm.edu/infused-oils.
When harvesting herbs, try to pick the newest flowers and leaves for the best flavor. Rinse the herbs and remove excess moisture with a towel before setting them out to dry.
Another way to preserve summer herbs is to air dry them. This year, I am experimenting with air drying chamomile and calendula flowers and anise hyssop leaves. I hope to use them for tea or maybe sneak them into a buttery cookie dough.
To air dry herbs, you will need a dry location with low humidity and good air circulation. After rinsing the herbs and removing excess moisture, lay the cuttings out on a cookie rack or paper towels to dry. Many herbs, especially those with stiff stems, can be tied into small bouquets or bunches with string and hung up to dry like laundry on a clothesline.
If you have a food dehydrator, you can use this appliance to dry your herbs much faster. For herbs with a high moisture content, such as basil, tarragon and mint, this is the best method for drying as mold may form when dried by slower methods. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure proper drying times.
Another great way to preserve herbs for the winter only requires water and an ice cube tray. After harvesting and rinsing, herbs that are eaten fresh like cilantro, chives and parsley can be chopped up and placed into ice cube trays. Add water over the herbs to finish filling the cubes.
Place the trays in the freezer and once frozen, put the ice cubes into resealable plastic bags. The next time you make guacamole or peanut soup, take out a few cubes of cilantro to thaw, and add to your dish. While the texture is not the same as a fresh herb, the flavor is surprisingly satisfying.
If this seems overwhelming, think of this as an experiment. Try freezing one tray of herbs this year, and see if you like using them this winter. With very little time, hints of summer flavors can make their way into our winter cooking.
Bonnie Kirn Donahue is a UVM Extension Master Gardener and landscape designer from central Vermont.
