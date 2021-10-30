Several crops have been cultivated in Vermont for centuries by Indigenous Abenaki tribes. Of great significance to the Abenaki are the “seven sisters:” corn, beans, squash, sunflower, Jerusalem artichoke, ground cherry and tobacco.
Carbon dating of corn cobs recovered from archaeological sites in Vermont reveals corn was cultivated as early as 1110 AD. A reliable variety for home gardeners, available today from commercial suppliers, is Roy’s Calais Corn.
Calais corn is a flint corn, which means it is best used for cornmeal and making hominy because of its lower sugar content. Its presumed origin lies with the western Abenaki (Sokoki) in Vermont although it was named after Roy Fair who cultivated this variety on his North Calais farm for more than 50 years in the 1900s.
According to regional lore, Jacob’s Cattle Beans were gifted by the Passamaquoddy community in Maine to the first child born to European settlers in the 1600s. These red-and-white speckled kidney beans are highly regarded by chefs for use in baked beans and soups and readily available in many local grocery stores.
East Montpelier Squash is a native Vermont variety with an exciting history. This winter squash was on the verge of extinction when seed was found in 2014 in Orange County. Work is still underway to bring it back to its original characteristics as the seed found had been crossed with Blue Hubbard squash.
In time, this squash may become more available at local markets. If you are able to find one, it is reportedly a delicious squash with generous yielding plants, high flesh content, edible seeds and many culinary uses.
Sunflower cultivation in our region was first documented in 1615 by explorer Samuel de Champlain. It is believed that the white-seeded Morrisville Sunflower might be the variety he refers to in his report, in which he notes oil was harvested from the sunflowers. The seeds have a thin coat so can be eaten whole. These seeds would have been valuable as a long-storing food source to the Abenakis and early settlers.
Stands of Jerusalem artichokes, or sunchokes, can be seen along many Vermont riverbanks. These clusters of tall plants with vibrant yellow flowers resembling small sunflowers bloom in late fall. Researchers believe the Abenakis planted sunchokes at their campsites. The tubers can be harvested after a hard frost and prepared in many ways, similar to potatoes.
Ground cherries, also known as husk tomatoes, are an interesting fruit with a taste best-described as weird but tasty. Vaguely citrusy, somewhat sweet yet tart, with a surprisingly less sweet aftertaste, ground cherries can be used in sweet and savory preparations.
The tobacco historically grown by the Abenaki people is used solely for ceremonial purposes and is considered sacred. The cultivation and care of this crop was the responsibility of the men, who grew tobacco in small, fenced-in plots and dried the flowers and leaves to smoke.
During the growing season, all of these varieties can be viewed in the demonstration garden, maintained using traditional Abenaki methods, at the Vermont Indigenous Heritage Center at the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum (ethanallenhomestead.org) in Burlington. This also is the home of the Seeds of Renewal project, which protects Indigenous seeds and maintains and documents ancestral horticultural and culinary information.
Dr. Fred Wiseman, a Missisquoi Abenaki and ethnobotanist, and Chief Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Abenaki, will present a talk on Indigenous agricultural practices and their application for home gardens at the University of Vermont Extension Community Horticulture Annual Conference, Nov. 5-6. Visit go.uvm.edu/comhortconference to learn more.
Andrea Knepper is University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener intern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.