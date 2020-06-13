Gardeners who have visited the French countryside may have noticed that many homes have a kitchen garden or le potager, which incorporates ornamentals and edibles to form an attractive foreground for any dwellings.
Because of small lot sizes, homeowners try to use every available square inch of land to grow their vegetables. So it is not surprising that flowers often intermingle with vegetables in French gardens.
Although the gardening season is well underway in northern New England, it is not too late to include flowers as companion plants in the vegetable garden. In addition to adding beauty, they offer many other benefits.
Early crops such as radishes, spinach, cilantro and lettuce don’t grow well in the heat of summer and will need to be replaced at the end of their harvest. This is the perfect time to begin a succession planting of flowers to refill the space.
Although unlimited options exist for companion plants, zinnias, marigolds, nasturtiums and cosmos are easy growers to start outdoors. Just like with vegetable seeds, it is important to select disease-resistant varieties. You can direct-sow these and other annuals any time after the danger of frost has passed, usually late May or early June in this part of the country.
When selecting annuals, it is a good idea to consider flowers that not only add beauty to the garden, but also attract beneficial insects, one of the principles of Integrated Pest Management. IPM practices favor cultural, mechanical and biological controls over use of chemicals to combat garden pests and diseases. Flowers also bring more insect pollinators into the garden, which benefits zucchini and other vegetable crops.
After removing the early crops, prepare the soil surface for planting. Sow the seeds directly into the ground following the depth and spacing recommendation on the seed packet. Alternatively, planting nursery seedlings will achieve faster bloom time.
Many varieties of zinnias with single or double blossoms grow to heights of 18 to 36 inches. Given this consideration, it is important to choose a variety that fits with the surrounding vegetables and does not provide shade where sunshine is expected. In terms of IPM, zinnias may deter tomato hornworms and cucumber beetles, as well as attract predatory insects.
Scientific evidence indicates that marigolds are beneficial in controlling nematodes. The French marigold (Tagetes patula) provides the best protection against several types of nematodes, so is a good choice for your garden.
Nasturtiums make a colorful groundcover that deters weeds. They are known to attract aphids away from valuable plants. Their edible, colorful and slightly spicy blossoms add a touch of gourmet dining to any green salad.
Lastly, cosmos attract many beneficial predatory insects such as lacewings, parasitic wasps, tachinid flies and hoverflies that feed on insect pests. Like zinnias, they can grow tall, so their height should be considered when choosing a spot to plant them in the vegetable garden.
Although you might not be able to travel to France, you can enjoy the beauty and benefits that flowers bring to a vegetable garden, much as they do in the French kitchen gardens.
Nadie VanZandt is a UVM Extension Master Gardener intern from Panton.
