Several activities are planned in Vermont for Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week, May 15-22, to help increase public understanding of an invasive forest pest that has destroyed millions of acres of ash trees in the country.
Vermonters are encouraged to get involved by participating in an informational webinar, organizing a neighborhood ash tree tagging event or other COVID-19-safe community activity and posting on social media or Front Porch Forum during the month of May.
Information on the emerald ash borer, ash tree identification and how to conduct a neighborhood tree tagging campaign can be found in the Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week Toolkit (go.uvm.edu/eab-toolkit). This resource contains videos, posters, sample social media posts and resources for educators.
In addition, the Vermont Invasives website at www.VTinvasives.org has information on the signs and symptoms of infested ash trees, the latest map of reported sightings and a link to sign up for the EAB Update Listserve to receive information about this pest as it becomes available. To date, this wood-boring beetle has been found in 12 Vermont counties. It was first reported in Orange County in 2018.
Free webinars are planned for 7-8:30 p.m. May 19 on Black Ash: Research and Cultural Practices in the Face of Emerald Ash Borer, and from 1-2 p.m. May 20, on the Emerald Ash Borer in Vermont: Current Status and State Response. Visit vtcommunityforestry.org/news/events from for details.
“Across the Fence,” the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension farm, home and community show on WCAX-TV, will devote an episode to how some municipalities are preparing for the impact of this pest on local ash trees. The show is scheduled at 12:10 p.m. May 17 and will be archived for future viewing at www.uvm.edu/extension/atfence after it airs.
In addition, anyone may submit a story, drawing, photograph or poem about an ash tree or ash product at ash@vlt.org or view others’ contributions at www.vlt.org/ash. Interested individuals may sign up to become a Forest Pest First Detector to help monitor and plan for invasive insects in their community by emailing Ginger Nickerson, UVM Extension forest pest educator, at ginger.nickerson@uvm.edu
Several Vermont communities will be tagging local ash trees and hosting other COVID-19-safe activities in May. Among them are Braintree, Georgia, Guilford, Huntington, Sharon, Tinmouth, Williamstown, Windsor, Woodstock and towns in Grand Isle County.
Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week is hosted by UVM Extension, the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the Vermont Land Trust and Vermont’s Forest Pest First Detectors.
Visit go.uvm.edu/eabpests to find additional resources for homeowners and municipalities may be found. If questions, or if planning an event or other activity, email Ginger Nickerson at ginger.nickerson@uvm.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.