There is no fruit as versatile as a tomato fresh from the vine. Canning the surplus further expands its versatility to hearty winter dishes, sauces, soups and juice.
You will need canning jars (inspect for cracks and roughness on the rim), screw bands, sealing lids, a canning funnel, a jar lifter or canning tongs, water-bath canner with rack and a food mill or cone strainer (for puree).
Wash jars, lids and rings in soapy water. Rinse well. Cover with water and bring them to a simmer in a pot of water until ready to fill. Do not boil.
For all of the following instructions, add two tablespoons of lemon juice to each quart jar (one tablespoon per pint) to ensure a safe acidity level.
For whole or cut tomatoes: Submerge clean tomatoes in boiling water for 30-60 seconds or until the skins begin to crack. Immerse for a few seconds in cold water. Drain. Cut out stem. Slip off the skins. Cut as desired.
There are two methods for filling jars. For hot pack, add tomatoes to a pot of water. Simmer for 5 minutes. Ladle into jars. For cold pack, place tomatoes into jars. For either method, top off jars with hot water, leaving ½-inch headspace.
For tomato puree: Core and quarter the unpeeled tomatoes. Simmer over medium heat for 22 minutes. Adjust heat as needed to prevent burning. Press tomatoes through a food mill or cone strainer to remove skins and seeds. Fill jars with hot puree, leaving ½-inch headspace.
The canning process: Fill your canner (with rack) about half full of water for pints and adjust for quarts so water will be 1 inch above the jars. Bring water to, and maintain, a simmer. Set a kettle to boil in case you need extra water.
Run a knife up and down the edge of the jar to release trapped air bubbles. Wipe the jar rim with a clean damp cloth, add the lid and turn the screw band on just until you feel resistance. Use tongs to lower each jar into the simmering canner.
Add boiling water to the canner if needed to cover jars by at least 1 inch of water. Cover.
Bring to a boil, and then keep the water at a steady, but gentle boil for 45 minutes for quarts or 40 minutes for pints. Remove jars and place on a towel, leaving at least an inch of space between each.
Let cool for 12-24 hours. You may hear a popping sound as they seal. Check each jar by removing the band and pressing on the center of the lid. A sealed jar lid has no flex to it, and you can’t lift it off.
Refrigerate or freeze any unsealed jars. Label and store sealed jars in a cool, dark place. When the north wind blows, put a pot of soup or chili on to simmer and enjoy the delicious pleasure that comes with preserving your bounteous harvest.
Visit go.uvm.edu/canning-tomatoes for more information on canning tomatoes.
Joyce Amsden is a UVM Extension Master Gardener intern from Sharon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.