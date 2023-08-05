MAG_UVMExt_treeplanting.jpg

After planting, cover the soil around the tree with a layer of mulch a few inches thick to help retain moisture and prevent growth of weeds. Pull the mulch a few inches away from the trunk to avoid creating a “mulch volcano,” which can lead to disease, rot and other problems.

 Photo: Alfo Medeiros/Pexels

Trees provide us with many gifts: shade, wind breaks, erosion control, beautiful foliage, an invitation to birds and other wildlife and, in the case of fruit or nut trees, something tasty to harvest.

Like other perennial plants, when selecting a tree, first consider the location. The amount of sunlight the tree will receive, soil type, soil pH, water availability and retention are all important factors that will affect your tree’s healthy growth.