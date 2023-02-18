Tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum) have been on our tables and in our gardens for so long, it's nearly impossible to think of them as growing in the wild. Once upon a time, they did just that.

That's not to say a typical supermarket tomato or a tasty, red Mortgage Lifter or Big Boy could be enjoyed back then. Tomatoes have undergone centuries of cultivation and hybridization and have changed much during that time. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties of tomatoes.

