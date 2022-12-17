During the holidays, poinsettias (Euphorbia pulcherrima) show off in shades of red, pink and cream. They’ve been hybridized to decorate our homes during a season when the garden outdoors is fast asleep. Most people treat them as a holiday plant to be enjoyed for a limited time then disposed of, but that doesn’t have to be.

Poinsettias are a perennial. That means they can live long after the holiday season is over. In their native habitat of Mexico and Central America, they are large shrubs standing up to 10-15 feet tall, reblooming year after year. Because poinsettias are hardy in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness Zones 9-11, they will not survive outdoors year-round in the Northeast. However, they will make a fine houseplant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.