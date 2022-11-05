There’s an old saying, “Good things come in small packages.” That’s certainly true of the tiny flowers that bloom in the spring. And fall is the perfect time to plant these bulbs.

We’re all familiar with the drifts of daffodils and tulips that brighten the view at winter’s end, but have you considered the supporting players in that panorama? Crocus probably comes to mind, but there are many other options for spring flowers that grow a mere 3-6 inches tall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.