Late spring is a wonderful time in the garden. The garden transitions from a period of monochrome browns as sleeping perennials begin to awaken. Suddenly, leaves unfurl and dormant perennials emerge. The garden becomes green again.

For those of us who love color, that green is accompanied by the bloom of all those flower bulbs we planted in the fall. As daffodils (Narcissus) and crocus (Crocus) bloom, bleeding hearts (Dicentra) emerge from their winter rest.