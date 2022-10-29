For many home gardeners, raised beds offer better soil conditions, drainage and aeration than in-ground gardens. They also extend the growing season by warming the soil earlier and, not least, they are easier on the body. Fall is a good time to start thinking about your raised beds for next year.

Did you know that the composition of the soil in raised beds is vital to their success? Amending soil with compost is a major factor in promoting soil health but, when applied in excess, compost can be detrimental.

