The pumpkin is an odd vegetable. The more popular pumpkins get, the less people eat them. Everyone wants to carve a jack‑o'‑lantern, but few people make pumpkin pie anymore. In other words, the pumpkin was once a popular food, but now it's just another pretty face.

When Europeans arrived in the New World, pumpkins and other squashes were widely cultivated by Indigenous peoples who boiled, baked and dried them for nourishment. Pumpkins are one of the oldest domesticated food plants. Seeds many thousands of years old have been found in the highlands of Mexico.

