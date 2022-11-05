MAG_rhododendron.jpg
Buy Now

Rhododendrons and other landscape plants can be protected from winter damage with a wind barrier made with burlap and stakes or, for a single plant, a chicken-wire tube wrapped in burlap and tied with twine.

 Photo by Karsten Paulick/Pixabay

With snow on its way, are you wondering what else you can do to prevent winter damage to your garden?

The first thing is to be sure your soil gets a good drink of water before it freezes. This will help prepare soil and plants for the coming winter. Once the ground has frozen, add a thick layer of mulch to help insulate the soil and regulate temperature fluctuations that can cause frost heaves when there is insufficient snow cover. After a period of mild temperatures, the ground can begin to thaw.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.