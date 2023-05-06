The week of May 22-28 has been designated National Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week to help increase public awareness of this tree-killing beetle and the damage it can cause to all species of native ash trees within the Fraxinus genus.

The emerald ash borer, a native of Southeast Asia, was first detected in Michigan in 2002. It was initially confirmed in Vermont in 2018 in Orange County and has now been confirmed in all counties except Essex County.

