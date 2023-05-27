MAG_raisedbed.jpg

No-till gardening in raised beds, a practice in which the soil structure is never tilled nor turned over, is a low-maintenance approach that will help build healthy, fertile soils for healthy plants and good yields.

 Photo by Bonnie Kirn Donahue

Raised beds are a great way to minimize effort and maximize enjoyment of vegetable and flower gardens.

Plants grown in raised beds are easier to access because they are higher off the ground and have less surface area that needs to be weeded. The compact size also limits the space and number of plants you can grow.

