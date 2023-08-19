MAG_UVMExt_American Cranberrybush.jpeg

The American cranberry bush has showy, white flowers in the spring and edible red berries in fall, making this an attractive pollinator plant for the garden.

 Photo by Bonnie Kirn Donahue

Adding shrubs to your landscape can have many benefits. After being planted, they can live for many years. They visually ground gardens, adding structure throughout the year. Perhaps most importantly, they can provide food and shelter for small mammals, birds and insects.

Native flowering shrubs also can attract and support pollinators in your garden. There are many fantastic flowering shrubs you can add that will appeal to pollinators and beneficial insects.