Vermont gardeners will be able to get their soils screened for lead at no cost at Garden Soil Health Day, from 1 to 4 p.m. May 13 at the University of Vermont Horticulture Research and Education Center (“Hort Farm”), at 65 Green Mountain Drive in South Burlington.
As part of the national Soil Screening, Health, Outreach, and Partnership (soilSHOP) initiative, the event will provide free lead screening of vegetable garden soils to ensure safe and healthy home and community gardening. Interested gardeners should bring their soil sample in a plastic, zip-locked, storage bag for screening.
Soil instructions and additional event details can be found at go.uvm.edu/soilhealthday online. There is a limit of three soil sample bags per family.
In addition to the screening, attendees will learn how to build and maintain healthy garden soils through informational exhibits, self-guided tours of innovative cover crop research and exchanges with UVM Extension master gardener volunteers and soil science and health professionals. The latter will include representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Vermont, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, Composting Association of Vermont, Lawn to Lake and the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District and its Rethink Runoff Stream Team.
The event is made possible through a collaboration of the Vermont USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry and the UVM Extension Master Gardener Program.
Deb Heleba is at the UVM Extension Master Gardener Program office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.