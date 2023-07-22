The beginning of July means that sour cherry season is almost here. Sour cherries are bright red, jeweled fruits that are exceptionally tart and acidic, yet delicious when made into jams, jellies, syrups, ice creams and baked goods.

When ripe, the juicy fruit practically falls off the tree into your hand, making it easy to fill many pints without making a dent in the tree’s crop. The most difficult part is finding a stable, raised surface to reach these stone fruits.