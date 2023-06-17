MAG_UVMExt_beeflower.jpg

A garden with a variety of pollinator-friendly native plants will provide a good source of nectar and pollen for bees and other pollinators.

 Photo by Nick Rivers/Pixabay

Many homegrown fruits and vegetables require pollination to develop fruit and seeds. Approximately 75% of all food crops grown in the United States depend on bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators. However, pollinator populations worldwide are decreasing due to habitat loss, disease and environmental contaminants.

We can all support pollinators by creating hospitable areas in our home gardens. Beyond choosing pollinator-friendly plants, add features to your garden that will encourage pollinators to visit and stay. A welcoming pollinator space benefits the pollinators and your garden.