MAG_basil.jpg

Basil is an easy-to-grow annual herb used to spice up soups, vegetables and other culinary dishes.

 Photo by Jing/Pixabay

Basil (Ocimum basilicum) is an easy-to-grow annual herb that thrives in Vermont summers and has several culinary uses. Many varieties are readily available. Plant some in your garden this summer to enjoy year-round.

Plant basil seeds directly in the garden after all danger of frost has passed and water thoroughly. Enrich the soil with compost before planting. The seeds will germinate quickly, in five to seven days. Wait until the soil has warmed and air temperatures average in the 70s before planting basil transplants.

