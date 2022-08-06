Ah, August. Summer is in full swing, but autumn is already peeking around the corner. The rewards of gardening are everywhere.

Fruits and berries are ripening, as are vegetable crops. It’s time to begin harvesting and enjoying that fresh, home-grown flavor. Is there anything better than the taste of a just-picked tomato while you’re still in the garden?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.