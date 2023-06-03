MAG_UVMExt_smokebush.jpg

Low temperatures can impact smoke bush and other landscape plants, causing foliage to blacken and wilt.

 Photo by Ann Hazelrigg / UVM Extension

Most Vermont gardeners realize warm-season vegetable crops like peppers, corn, tomatoes, basil and cucumbers weren’t safe in the garden until May 31. Luckily, this saved a lot of vegetables from the frost and freeze damage we had on May 18 around the state.

If you did have some warm-season crops planted, they are likely to have been killed and will need to be replanted. Some of the more cold-tolerant crops in the garden during the cold snap are probably showing signs of damage.

