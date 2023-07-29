MAG_UVMExt_floodedlawn.jpg

Floodwaters and prolonged rains have saturated lawns, like the one pictured here, making mowing and maintenance a challenge.

 Photo by Deb Heleba

Rain-soaked lawns and turf that have been damaged by being underwater for long periods of time or left covered in silt as floodwaters retreat, will need extra TLC in order to recover, according to the UVM Extension Community Horticulture program.

If your lawn is waterlogged, whether from flooding or heavy rains, the first step is to let it dry out. You may need to make furrows to drain standing water. Or consider using a push-behind or step-on lawn aerator if soils are slow to drain.