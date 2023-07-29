MAG_UVMExt_siltedflowers.jpg

Although the recent floods left silt deposits on echinacea and other ornamentals at an UVM Extension Master Gardener project at Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, these plants are healthy, so should recover.

 Photo by Debbie Clark

If recent storms caused your landscape gardens to flood, you might be wondering if your plants and trees will rebound, or survive at all.

Full recovery depends on a number of factors, including the type of plants, your soil type, and length of time that plants were standing in water. The longer that period, the more depletion of oxygen in the soil and time for roots to rot. Clay soils would take much longer to drain than a sandy or loam soil.