You may think caterpillars were devouring your dogwoods this year, but these lookalike larvae are actually sawflies in the order Hymenoptera and are related to bees, wasps and ants. (True caterpillars are the larvae of moths and butterflies and are in the insect order Lepidoptera.)

Sawflies skeletonize leaves and are gregarious, usually feeding in large numbers so can cause a lot of damage to plants very quickly. If the feeding occurs late in the season, the damage does not typically impact the health of the plant, but if early in the season, large outbreaks may need to be controlled. This can be done by hand-picking or using insecticidal soaps or horticultural oils when the larvae are small.