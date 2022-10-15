It’s the time of year when strangely-shaped, multi-colored, warty gourds begin to appear in gardens, markets, CSA boxes and on front porches. If you planted any type of gourds in your garden this year, enjoy peeking under leaves now to see what variations have developed.

Decorative gourds belong to the cucurbit family and can be classified into two types. Miniature pumpkins, warty varieties, winged and others with soft shells belong to the genus Cucurbita. Those with hard shells, such as bottle, birdhouse and Calabash gourds, are members of the genus Lagenaria. Both types are easy to grow at home and share some basic harvesting and curing strategies to extend their decorative life. Lagenaria gourds, however, require an additional step to fully utilize their unique characteristics.

