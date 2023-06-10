MAG_UVMExt_containgarden.JPG

Many vegetables and herbs can be grown successfully in containers, if planted in the proper size container and requirements for water, sunlight and other growing conditions are met.

 Photo by Jodi Larison

Container gardening is a good option if you have limited space or want to be able to alter your environment by moving pots around. You will have fewer plant diseases and weeds and less physical stress as containers can be placed at a height requiring less bending.

Before deciding to start a container vegetable or herb garden, assess your growing conditions. Most veggies and herbs require a minimum of six hours per day of direct sunlight, but many salad greens may be fine with a minimum of four hours of direct sunlight daily.